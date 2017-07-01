Ways To Prepare Delicious Meals In College

Cooking is a great way to get the most out of your meals. You can fine tune your meals to taste however you want, and alter them to suit a certain condition, such as meals for those who want to eat healthy or have allergy conditions. The following tips will help you cook.

Pasta is one of the best things that you can cook during the course of the day for the nutrients and carbs that it brings and its pleasant aroma. Make sure that your water is boiling for at least two minutes before you put your pasta into the pot for maximum quality.

To prevent the crust of your filled pies from getting soggy, coat the dough with egg white first and then bake it for about five minutes to allow it to set. You should then fill and bake as you normally would. This will stop your crust from absorbing too much of the filling during baking and becoming soft and wet.

Take the guesswork out of reducing liquids. When a recipe calls for you to cook until the liquid is reduced by a certain amount, dip the handle of a wooden spoon into the liquid to mark the depth. This will leave a line on the wooden spoon. Later, you can dip the spoon again to see how much the liquid has actually reduced.

Rising the dough requires patience and an optimal environment. Don't just leave the bowl with the dough where it's not in your way. Create the perfect conditions to get the best results. Find a place with constant, warmer temperature without draft. Constantly changing temperature and draft makes the dough rise slowly and unevenly.

Cooking can be a joy if you invest in a good, sizable cutting board able to handle all of your cutting and chopping needs. If a butcher block table is out of the budget, look for a durable bamboo or sturdy maple for the job. A cutting board with a recessed groove surrounding the cutting surface is handy to catch juices from carving meats and makes clean up easy. If you will be using a cutting board on a smooth surface, look for one with rubber feet to avoid slipping. Maintain your cutting board with food-grade mineral oil (vegetable and olive oils can turn rancid) and make sure that you properly clean, and more importantly, dry your cutting board after each use to prevent warping.

You should try juicing if you do not like the taste of vegetables. It is very easy to mask the taste of the vegetables by juicing them with fruits that are full of flavor. Spinach, zucchini and carrots can easily be juiced with apples, strawberries and pears to make a delicious drink that is full of vitamins and nutrients.

To preserve more of the nutritional value of your vegetables don't cook them for too long. As you cook a vegetable, its nutrient content diminishes. Good techniques for quickly cooking vegetables are steaming and stir-frying. Slow cooking has its place, but don't neglect the quicker techniques with their greater nutrition.

Cook pasta for one minute less than instructed on the box and then place the pasta in a sauce pan. By making pasta this way, the sauce will absorb into the pasta and the overall quality of your meal will be better. You can even add some spices into the saucepan.

When you are adding food to a slow cooker make sure that you add tender vegetables like mushrooms, peas, fish, and squash during the final half hour. This is important because adding them too early will cause them to disappear in to the dish. You will be able to taste them, but you might not be able to see them.

When cooking, get into the habit of washing your dishes as soon as you finish using them. Have one side of the sink filled with fresh soapy water that's warm and put a clear water rinse in the other. Mixing bowls and most utensils can be cleaned very easily if you choose to do it immediately after you are done using them. This will save you time in the long run and allow them to be available for use immediately.

When cooking around small children, safety is imperative. Get in the habit, even when children are not around, that you keep knives, breakable dishes and other objects that could fall and injure a young child, well back on the table or counter. You might just prevent a child from being seriously injured because of sheer carelessness, on the part of the cook.

Don't use prepared seasoning mixes when you cook, especially if you have high blood pressure. These mixes often have a high sodium content. Instead, use fresh herbs and spices, or make sure you choose a low-salt mix. For more flavor, try adding lemon or lime zest or a few chili peppers to your meal.

While cooking is fun, generally, the cleaning up that follows, is not. To avoid having to deal with a big mess after a day of experimenting or meal preparation in the kitchen, keep your sink filled with hot soapy water (refreshing when necessary) and clean up as you go along. Besides keeping your end of day cleaning down to a minimum, you will also have clean hands as you touch and prepare food throughout the day.

You can make a nice wok full of stir fried rice and bits and pieces of veggies and whatnot from your fridge. Day old rice serves as the best method for fried rice, but you could also make fresh rice so long as you use a little less water. Fry the ingredients in oil and add rice with spices and sauce.

Prevent your pie crust from burning at the edges by wrapping the outer edge of crust in aluminum foil for the first part of the pie's baking time. The outside edge always cooks faster than the portion that covers the filling, so the ring of foil can help to slow down the browning process.

Find a spot that is dry, cool, and dim to store herbs and spices. Exposure to humidity, heat and light can cause your spices to lose their flavor fast. These areas are not good because the spices will get exposed to flavor losing elements.

As stated before, people cook on many levels. Amateurs cook at home for family and friends, while professionals cook in restaurants for customers and important people. Using the tips from this article, you can be able to cook at your best, no matter what your level is or your audience.