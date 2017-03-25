Want To Become A Much Better Cook? Here's What To Do.

You've probably watched at least one celebrity chef on television and thought, "Hey, I can do that!" Well, until the TV network comes knocking, you can always use your own kitchen as a stage to create unforgettable meals. Whether you are new at cooking or an old pro, you can always use some cooking tips. Here are a few to get you started.

To prevent the crust of your filled pies from getting soggy, coat the dough with egg white first and then bake it for about five minutes to allow it to set. You should then fill and bake as you normally would. This will stop your crust from absorbing too much of the filling during baking and becoming soft and wet.

If you are trying to impress a new guest or important visitor, cook proven dishes that you excel in preparing. You should never attempt to cook some new dish or even a new ingredient you've never attempted. When you remember to avoid these cooking situations, you are sure to experience less stress.

Make sure that you have the place settings set beforehand so that you can reduce the stress that you will have when you are bringing your food to the table. High levels of stress do not mix well when you are cooking, given the danger, so you will want to reduce this as much as possible.

Check what you have at home and bring any new recipes with you when you go to the store. When you have the recipe with you, you'll have a handy list of what you need to buy. If you don't check what you already have, you may ending up buying more than you need. If you don't bring the recipe, you may forget something that you won't be able to cook without!

You need to remember to poke holes in a pie crust before you put it into the oven. A pie crust made from scratch can be very delicious, but if tiny holes are not poked with a fork, it will cause the crust to bubble in places which can make it difficult to fill with yummy ingredients.

Make sure you are storing your spices in the right place. Many people store their spices right above their stove or near a light source. To stay fresh, put them in dry and dark spot that is cool. Humidity can also destroy spices so keep those several factors in mind.

If you plan to let your chicken sit in the oven for a while after it is baked, then subtract a few minutes from its baking time. Since chicken continues to bake even after it is taken away from a heat source, it can dry out quickly in an oven that is still hot.

If you find yourself with part of a loaf of stale bread, don't throw it away or feed it to the birds. Instead, turn it into croutons for a soup or salad by tossing cubes of bread with oil and seasonings and baking them until crispy. You can also turn stale bread into breadcrumbs for many recipes.

When you are cooking, wash the dishes as you use them to reduce clean-up time later. Make it easy on yourself by filling your sink with water, while reserving a separate section for rinsing. Utensils and mixing bowls are easy to rinse off right after being used and will be nice and clean for the next ingredient in your meal.

When you are going to make vegetable soup, add your onions, tomatoes, carrots, peppers and other vegetables to oil or butter before you add them to water. By doing this, you will find that the soup has a richer taste to it and the sugars are more normalized this way.

When you are going to purchase beef, make sure that the package does not have too much liquid in it. An excessive amount of liquid may indicate that the beef was not stored properly or that it is no longer good. Make sure you always check the expiration date as well.

If you decide on using fresh herbs, gather them in bunches and snip the stems with scissors. This is perfect for flavorful herbs like dill and parsley. This is preferable to chopping the herbs because they will be less moisture laden, making them lighter and fluffier.

Prepare ingredients for the week's dinners. One great way to get a jump on time is to plan your dinners for the week on Sunday. When you know what you will be fixing each night you can take some time to portion and precook some of your ingredients. Vegetables can also be chopped and stored in Tupperware which will easily keep until used later in the week. By utilizing weekend time, you can save a lot of time during the week.

Timing is everything when cooking several courses. Anything that has to be baked for a long period of time should go in the oven first. If you have to have a pot of boiling water to whip up some instant potatoes put it on next. Then gather up the rest of your ingredients for various stove top dishes that are quickly prepared.

Never wash chicken or other poultry. Washing it with water doesn't eliminate the bacteria; washing merely spreads the bacteria around to your sink, utensils, and countertop. To kill any bacteria in the chicken and ensure that it is safe to eat, cook it to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Brining is a great way to bring out the flavor of meats. In order to maximize the flavor of your poultry recipes, let your turkey, duck, chicken or goose sit in a brine solution prior to cooking.

Cooking can be great fun and a chance for you to show off. Make sure to keep these tips in mind to add to your cooking a bit, and to enhance the skills you already have. And who knows, maybe one day you'll be the celebrity chef on a TV network!